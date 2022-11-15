FX Shares New Trailer for Drama Series “Kindred” Coming to Hulu

After the first trailer was released just a week ago, FX has shared a new trailer for the upcoming drama series Kindred coming to Hulu.

, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.

She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.

An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.

, Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated and critically acclaimed novel, has been adapted for television by writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins who executive produces the series with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell and Jules Jackson. Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.

The eight-episode season is produced by FX Productions.

All episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning December 13th.

