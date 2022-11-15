FX Shares New Trailer for Drama Series “Kindred” Coming to Hulu

by |
Tags: , ,

After the first trailer was released just a week ago, FX has shared a new trailer for the upcoming drama series Kindred coming to Hulu.

  • Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.
  • But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.
  • She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.
  • An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.
  • Kindred, Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated and critically acclaimed novel, has been adapted for television by writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins who executive produces the series with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell and Jules Jackson.
  • Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.
  • The eight-episode season is produced by FX Productions.
  • All episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning December 13th.
  • You can see the new trailer below.

Cast:  

  • Mallori Johnson as Dana James
  • Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin
  • Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin
  • Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin
  • Austin Smith as Luke
  • David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin
  • Sophina Brown as Sarah
  • Sheria Irving as Olivia