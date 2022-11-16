Steep Yourself in Disney Magic with Special “Disenchanted” Tea from Harney & Sons

From clothing and collectibles to fine art and memorabilia, there are many unique ways to showcase your Disney fandom. But what about with tea? Harney & Sons has turned their attention to Disney+ and the new original film Disenchanted to create a flavorful blend that’s simply magical.

Tea purveyor, Harney & Sons are steeping themselves in the world of Disney with their latest speciality tea blend.

Inspired by Disenchanted —the long awaited sequel to Enchanted—this new arrival is a fun homage to the film that delivers a mixture of sweetness with a touch of darkness designed for the days when life isn’t quite perfect.

Whether you’re new to the world of tea or have been collecting Harney & Sons’ unique Disney blends, you likely find this ensemble to be quite delightful.

Floral elements like Rosehips and hibiscus mingle with fruit pieces and mint for a refreshing and unique ensemble that enchants on every level. If that wasn’t enough, this blend is caffeine free and can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Disenchanted Tea is available now and can be purchased directly from Harney & Sons

Disenchanted – Tin of 20 Sachets – Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Ingredients: Rosehips, hibiscus, orange peel, apple pieces, lemon peel, spearmint, raspberry flakes, peppermint. Contains natural flavors.

About Disenchanted:

“It has been 15 years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for.”

“Disenchanted” begins streaming November 18th, exclusively on Disney+.