“Marvel’s Midnight Suns” Developers Share New Details on Hunter in New Live Stream

With the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns just around the corner, the developers of the game shared some new details on the Hunter character in a live stream today.
- During today’s live stream, Marvel's Midnight Suns developers discussed the Hunter character, your unique Marvel hero).
- The new character allows for plenty of playstyle flexibility and customization, which you can check out in the demonstration.
- The stream also provides a walkthrough of the Abbey, your Marvel home base.
- Developers also share some information on the various upgrades, currencies and customizations that will be available in-game, as well as the friendship system, hangouts and combos.
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on December 2nd. Check out the live stream below:
About Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical role playing game (RPG) set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, as you team up and battle among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense as you try to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete.
- Marvel and 2K Games shared a gameplay reveal, showcasing how players will battle enemies and build relationships with characters from the Marvel universe.
- Players will take part in turn-based missions with three other heroes as they level up over time. Between missions, players can explore a new headquarters area called The Abbey, where you can build relationships with other heroes, which will unlock new cards for battles.
- The player will take the role of “The Hunter,” a new character designed in partnership with Marvel Comics. The character will be customizable in appearance and combat abilities with over 40 superpowers available.
- For those wondering after seeing that gameplay reveal if loot boxes will be part of the game, fear not, the developer has confirmed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not feature loot boxes nor related microtransactions for the card-based gameplay. The only additional purchases that will be available are for character skins that will have no impact on the game balance.
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns is planned for release PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the Epic Games Store and Steam.