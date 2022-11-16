“Marvel’s Midnight Suns” Developers Share New Details on Hunter in New Live Stream

With the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns just around the corner, the developers of the game shared some new details on the Hunter character in a live stream today.

During today’s live stream, Marvel's Midnight Suns developers discussed the Hunter character, your unique Marvel hero).

developers discussed the Hunter character, your unique Marvel hero). The new character allows for plenty of playstyle flexibility and customization, which you can check out in the demonstration.

The stream also provides a walkthrough of the Abbey, your Marvel home base.

Developers also share some information on the various upgrades, currencies and customizations that will be available in-game, as well as the friendship system, hangouts and combos.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on December 2nd. Check out the live stream below:

About Marvel’s Midnight Suns: