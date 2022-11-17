Kick Back and Enjoy Your Marvel Collection with new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Funko Soda Figures

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! With the winter holidays just around the corner now is the perfect time to start shopping and Funko has some delightful Marvel options hailing directly from Wakanda.

A new wave of Marvel Funko Sodas have been revealed at Entertainment Earth and this time the brand is focusing their attention on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love collecting miniature versions of their favorite characters including: Okoye M’Baku Namor Black Panther (*spoiler below*) Queen Ramonda

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

For the Chase, Okoye is dressed in her Midnight Angel suit, M’Baku wears different tribal garments, Namor dons his elaborate headdress, the person behind the Black Panther mask is sporting a different outfit, and the Queen wears her hair down.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Soda series is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Soda series is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

