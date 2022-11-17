Four years ago, Disney fans came together to celebrate the 90th anniversary of icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Well in 2022, another of the duo’s friends has reached the same milestone: Goofy! shopDisney is honoring the lanky fellow with a collection of apparel for adults.

We can’t believe it, but Mickey’s pal Goofy is turning 90! Tallest member of the Fab Five (and Sensational Six) is commemorating a big anniversary and naturally, he’s doing it in style.

Announced this past summer D23 Expo 2022

Modern styles mash with vintage posters, images and concept drawings of Goofy including his appearance in How To films like “The Art of Skiing,” “How to Dance,” “How to Play Football,” and “How to Fish.”

Sweaters, jogger pants, hoodies, slides and even a bucket hat are among the pieces in this collection designed for longtime Disney lovers and fans of Goofy.

Guests can shop the assortment now on shopDisney and prices range from $30.00-$74.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Happy 90th Anniversary Goofy!