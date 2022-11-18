“America’s Funniest Home Videos” to Air Special Thanksgiving Episode This Sunday

The longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of American television, America’s Funniest Home Videos will air a special Thanksgiving episode on Sunday, November 20 (7:00–8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

AFV celebrates Thanksgiving with a themed episode featuring Family Feast Fails including two ladies who knock over their entire Thanksgiving buffet to their horror and the dog’s delight, and siblings who get upset when dad accidentally breaks their wishbone.

Plus, videos featuring live turkeys getting aggressive including one quick-tempered bird who charges a car full of kids.

Along with this year's themed episode, AFV is running 3 back-to-back classic Thanksgiving episodes to delight families nationwide on Thanksgiving night, Thursday November 24.

Watch family dinners going up in smoke, turkey's giving chase, and practical jokes amongst other holiday hijinks.

As the host of America’s Funniest Videos for eight seasons, Alfonso who has been married for 10 years and a father of 4, invites and shares some of his personal holiday memories and traditions.

When asked about his family memories, Ribeiro admits he most looks forward to "the time spent with [his] family and experiencing [his] kids' joy" and also shared he's luckily never had any "holiday mishaps."

America’s Funniest Home Videos airs weekly on Sundays (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT), on ABC.