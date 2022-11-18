New Featurette Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

Marvel has shared a new featurette for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the new Marvel Special Presentation on Disney+.

The new featurette provides some insight from director James Gunn, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and actors Sean Gunn and Chris Pratt.

Interestingly, Feige revealed that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was the first concept ever conceived from Marvel Studios for Disney+.

was the first concept ever conceived from Marvel Studios for Disney+. He went on to say that, while on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 , James Gunn pitched the idea of a holiday special, which everyone laughed off, until Gunn wrote it in three days.

, James Gunn pitched the idea of a holiday special, which everyone laughed off, until Gunn wrote it in three days. You can watch the new featurette below:

More on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:

The premise Avengers: Endgame , by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas.

, by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas. It’s also worth noting that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is being labeled as the second Marvel Werewolf by Night debuted under that banner just weeks ago.

is being labeled as the second debuted under that banner just weeks ago. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now