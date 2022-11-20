Photos: Summer House on the Lake Construction Goes Vertical at Disney Springs

Construction has now gone vertical on the new Summer House on the Lake restaurant coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Construction on the restaurant has recently gone vertical, as it progresses towards its 2023 opening date.

Summer House Santa Monica is a restaurant with two existing locations – in Chicago and North Bethesda.

The Summer House Santa Monica offers the following description of the restaurant: The place where summer never ends! Located in Chicago, IL, and North Bethesda, MD, Summer House brings the sunshine all year round. The California-inspired menu, led by Chef Ben Goodnick, features simple ingredients sourced from local grower partnerships and sustainable products. Rosé is poured all day off the signature Rosé Cart, alongside an extensive wine and handcrafted cocktail list. And no matter the weather, the bright and airy vibes always fill the atmosphere. Whether you’re in for date night, a family get-together, or brunch with friends, summer is waiting for you on the other side.

