“The Muppet Christmas Carol” 30th Anniversary Collection Releasing Tuesday for D23 Gold Members

Through Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, D23 Gold Members will be able to get their hands on a fun new collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 22nd, D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to purchase items from the new Mickey’s of Glendale collection of The Muppet Christmas Carol items.

Note: You must be signed in as a D23 Gold Member to access this online event.

D23 Members can also sign up for an exclusive sing-along screening The Muppet Christmas Carol at Disney Springs

But now, let's take a look through this festive collection…

Gonzo and Rizzo “Ugly” Holiday Sweater for Adults – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Whoever coined the phrase “Ugly Holiday Sweater” clearly had never been a lamplighter in Victorian London, because this cozy sweater is fire. Featuring full-knit details in shades of red and white, it showcases silhouettes of Gonzo and Rizzo and features jelly bean details. Text on the front reads “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and the back features the iconic quote “Light the lamp, not the rat!”

30th Anniversary Tee for Adults – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Inspired by Victorian broadside posters, this 30th Anniversary T-shirt features ornate damask details… and also 30 of Rizzo’s jellybeans. Includes artwork of Gonzo, Rizzo the Rat, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Kermit the Frog, and Robin as well as accompanying text. A soft, hand-vintage screen-print style lends a comfy, broken-in feel to this tee.

30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults – The Muppet Christmas Carol

For the first time ever, everyone’s favorite caroling rabbit is featured on a Spirit Jersey as the one-and-only Bean Bunny graces the chest of this design asking for a “penny for the song, guv’nor?” With puffy and glittery ink on the back and a shoulder-to-shoulder print of the film’s logo, Muppet Christmas Carol fans will love this holiday must-have. The base of the Spirit Jersey is a cozy tartan pattern featuring silhouettes of Gonzo and Rizzo.

30th Anniversary Classic Baseball Cap – The Muppet Christmas Carol

“When a cold wind blows it chills you, chills you to the bone!” Keep your head a little warmer with this hunter green cap featuring embroidered artwork of The Muppet Christmas Carol title logo. The back features a 30th Anniversary icon of Bean Bunny surrounded by a wreath.

Gonzo and Rizzo “Ugly” Holiday Sweater Mug – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Fans of The Muppet Christmas Carol can’t forget the opening lines of the film spoken by The Great Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat. Charles Dickens is “here to tell the story,” and his rodent companion is just here “for the food.” Celebrate with a thankful heart all year round with this mug inspired by iconic ugly holiday sweaters.

Concept Art Postcards – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Before a film can come to life, dozens of brilliant artists work together to establish the tone and style. This set of six postcards features three pieces of production design artwork and three costume sketches from The Muppet Christmas Carol. The back of each postcard includes room to write a greeting, address, and stamp. The detailed 5-by-7 inch prints could also be framed as artwork.