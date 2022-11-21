Ant-Man and Kang Face Off in New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Image

Now that Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the next MCU installment to be released theatrically. Empire shared an exclusive image from the upcoming film, showing a face-to-face meeting between Ant-Man and Kang.
- Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror, played by Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors respectively, face off in this new image from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- While the Ant-Man suit is well known to fans of the MCU by now, this is our best look at Kang’s fairly comic-accurate costume aside from maybe the film’s first trailer.
- Marvel fans met Majors as “He Who Remains,” a variant of Kang, in the season finale of Loki on Disney+.
- Soon, he will be the big bad of the MCU when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters and sets us on a path leading to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
What they’re saying:
- Director Peyton Reed: “I think it has a profound impact on the MCU. Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there’s been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store.”
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.