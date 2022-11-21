Ant-Man and Kang Face Off in New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Image

Now that Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the next MCU installment to be released theatrically. Empire shared an exclusive image from the upcoming film, showing a face-to-face meeting between Ant-Man and Kang.

Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror, played by Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors respectively, face off in this new image from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. While the Ant-Man suit is well known to fans of the MCU by now, this is our best look at Kang’s fairly comic-accurate costume aside from maybe the film’s first trailer

Marvel fans met Majors as “He Who Remains,” a variant of Kang, in the season finale of Loki on Disney+

on Soon, he will be the big bad of the MCU when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters and sets us on a path leading to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

What they’re saying:

Director Peyton Reed: “I think it has a profound impact on the MCU. Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there’s been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store.”

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania