Photos: Holiday Decor Adorns Every Corner of The Disneyland Hotel

Christmas and the holidays have arrived at the Disneyland Hotel, and festive decor can be found throughout the property and its towers.

From the moment guests arrive, they can spot upside down Christmas trees in the light fixtures of the porte cochere as well as a garden of illuminated shrubs and flowers.

Once inside the main lobby, located in the Fantasy Tower, guests are greeted with a fun mural that features holiday artwork with stylized vintage storybook-esque art that shows off some of the hotel landmarks, like the Monorail pool and Tangaroa Terrace.

The rest of the reception area is adorned with white trees and brightly colored ornaments while also retaining the whimsical look fans eagerly look forward to when arriving. Complete with teacup-based furniture!

This is also where guests will find a Toys for Tots donation box. This year, the Walt Disney Company is teaming up with the Marines once again for what they’re calling “The Ultimate Toy Drive.” More on that can be found in our post here.

Over at the Fantasia Shop, the entryway to the retail location is anchored by two trees that feature an almost Sorcerer’s Hat blue color scheme, likely paying homage to the film of the same name.

Closer to the convention center, another tree can be found featuring some classic ornamental fare.

But trees in the hallway are filled with whimsy, including a tree that is bending from the weight of a large ornament, and another ornament that seems to pay homage to Cleo from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Pinocchio.

Goofy’s Kitchen also features fun, bright wreaths and garland adorned much of the eatery.

Over at Tangaroa Terrace, the marquee features garland, and inside, a festive tree full of floral designs and ornaments.

Outside, the outdoor patio seating area featuring a giant outdoor fireplace is also adorned with a wonderful wreath.

The different tower lobbies also feature festive decor. Take for example, the Frontier Tower. The comfortable seating area also features a tree that has western-themed ornaments on it, with a Frontierland-esque color scheme.

A similar tree can be found in the lobby of the Adventure Tower, though you won’t find Frontierland theming on the tree, you’ll find some Adventureland-esque decor. Ornaments look like tiki huts and drums, and a safari helmet sits upon the top of the tree.

You can now see all the fun decor for yourself at the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in California!