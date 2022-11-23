SeaWorld Orlando Adds More Offers To Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

SeaWorld Orlando is increasing the number of offers that guests can enjoy as part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales, with discounts on annual passes, quick queue, dining, and experiences.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for the holiday season, SeaWorld Orlando is offering more savings as part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
- Guests can save up to 65% on tickets as well as find incredible savings on Annual Passes and 2023 Fun Card. Guests can give the gift of up-close animal encounters, unlimited thrills at the Coaster Capital of Orlando and the opportunities to experience SeaWorld Orlando’s vibrant food and music festivals throughout the year during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
- With these special offers, SeaWorld Orlando guests can:
- Save up to 65% on tickets
- Save up to $40 on annual passes. Guests who become a Pass Member will be among the first to ride SeaWorld Orlando’s newest attraction “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens to the public in 2023
- Save up to 30% on 2023 Fun Cards
- Save 50% of Quick Queue Unlimited and Reserved Seating
- $100 off Year-Round Quick Queue which will allow guests to skip the line on thrilling attractions at SeaWorld Orlando, including “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”
- Save 40% Off All-Day Dining Deal
- Save 50% Off Select Tours
- Save $50 on Summer Day Camps
- Save 50% of Quick Queue Unlimited and Reserved Seating
- Save up to 30% off Dine with Orca, Dinner with Santa or Sesame Street Christmas Breakfast on select dates.
- The Black Friday Sale runs now through November 25th, while their Cyber Monday Sale will run from November 26th – 28th.
- Debuting in the spring of 2023, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” is the World’s first Surf Coaster and a first-of-its-kind attraction that can only be experienced at SeaWorld Orlando. The new attraction celebrates the iconic surfing cultures found around the world with a unique surfboard ride vehicle that will give riders an immersive experience when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave. Guests will ride waves on an iconic, gnarly surfboard, and go on a journey of twists and turns, including a “wave curl” inversion which will simulate the feel of an “alley-oop” – a surfing maneuver that only the most experienced surfers in the world are able to perform. With a maximum speed of 60 MPH, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” is ideal for thrill enthusiasts everywhere.