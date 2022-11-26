Gramma Alice Takes On Santa Himself In New “Broken Karaoke” From “Big City Greens”

When Cricket is distraught to receive coal from Santa Claus, a furious Gramma Alice journeys to the North Pole on a mission for vengeance, in the latest installment of Broken Karaoke from Disney Channel and Big City Greens.

Disney Channel has released the latest entry in their favorite series, Broken Karaoke, this time getting in on the holiday spirit.

While Broken Karaoke typically shares a new spin on a known song, in this latest entry we get to hear a new, original Christmas song that tells the tale of what happened when Santa first tried to give coal to Cricket as a baby.

Now, Gramma has ensured that Cricket never receives coal again in this holiday musical tale about how she traversed to the North Pole to take on Santa Claus herself, with the song having little hints of the holiday favorite "Gramma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" though not quite.

Interestingly, the song also reveals the answer to a question long sought after by fans, revealing that it was this encounter with Santa where Gramma acquired her sword. However, as this is part of Broken Karaoke, it is unclear if this is canon to the actual series. The lyrics (with accompanying visuals) state: “Santa Claus looked so remorseful. And I must admit that I was floored. He said he was deeply sorry. Then he gifted me his own grandmother’s sword!”

it is unclear if this is canon to the actual series. The lyrics (with accompanying visuals) state:

Earlier today, Disney Channel shared a new teaser ad for the upcoming Christmas episode of Big City Greens, which will take the Green family into a Virtual Reality game to celebrate their holiday traditions alongside Remy Remington. Big City Greens ’ episode “Virtually Christmas” arrives on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Big City Greens' episode "Virtually Christmas" arrives on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel. Big City Greens is influenced by creator Chris and Shane Houghton's childhood in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, with locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk and their experiences upon departing rural farmland for college in big cities. The series originally premiered back in 2018, and in 2021, the Houghtons entered into an overall deal at Disney Television Animation.