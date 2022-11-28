Photos – Construction Underway on Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Expansion

Construction is underway on the expansion of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. Check out some photos from our visit today.

The new expansion is coming to the resort’s Disney Vacation Club villas.

The new expansion to the resort was announced back in March

Inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Imagineers are honoring the past while furthering the resort story with this innovative addition.

Plans for the proposed property include additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and dining options.

The expansion is expected to open in late 2024.

