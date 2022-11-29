D23 Gold Members Invited to Shop at Mickey’s of Glendale on Sunday, December 11th

D23 Gold Members are invited to a morning of holiday shopping on Sunday, December 11th at Mickey’s of Glendale on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey’s of Glendale is home to Imagineering exclusive items, in addition to popular Walt Disney Parks and Resorts merchandise.
- As always, D23 Gold Members are encouraged to bring their own pins to trade with each other outside on the beautiful Walt Disney Imagineering campus green space. Proper pin-trading etiquette and guidelines must be followed.
- In addition, the Starbucks location on the campus lot will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST for D23 Gold Members to enjoy during the shopping experience.D23 Gold Members can sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window. Exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering limited edition products will be available while supplies last.
- The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. PST at Mickey’s of Glendale on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus and will last until approximately 12:00 p.m. PST. The Walt Disney Imagineering campus opens approximately an hour before the start of the event. Please do not arrive before 7:00 a.m.
- Guests will not be admitted to Mickey’s of Glendale outside of their confirmed window or allowed to queue any earlier than 45 minutes before their scheduled time.
- The shopping windows are as follows:
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. PST
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PST
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PST
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST
- Members will be required to show their D23 Gold Membership Card and a photo ID.
- Tickets are complimentary only for D23 Gold Members themselves.
- Tickets will be available Thursday, December 1st, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) on D23’s website.
- Continue celebrating the season during D23’s Light Up the Season taking place later that day! To learn more about this fan-favorite event, click here (while supplies last).
