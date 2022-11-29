D23 Gold Members Invited to Shop at Mickey’s of Glendale on Sunday, December 11th

D23 Gold Members are invited to a morning of holiday shopping on Sunday, December 11th at Mickey’s of Glendale on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s of Glendale is home to Imagineering exclusive items, in addition to popular Walt Disney Parks and Resorts merchandise.

As always, D23 Gold Members are encouraged to bring their own pins to trade with each other outside on the beautiful Walt Disney Imagineering campus green space. Proper pin-trading etiquette and guidelines must be followed.

In addition, the Starbucks location on the campus lot will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST for D23 Gold Members to enjoy during the shopping experience.D23 Gold Members can sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window. Exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering limited edition products will be available while supplies last.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. PST at Mickey’s of Glendale on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus and will last until approximately 12:00 p.m. PST. The Walt Disney Imagineering campus opens approximately an hour before the start of the event. Please do not arrive before 7:00 a.m.

Guests will not be admitted to Mickey’s of Glendale outside of their confirmed window or allowed to queue any earlier than 45 minutes before their scheduled time.

The shopping windows are as follows: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. PST 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PST 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PST 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

Members will be required to show their D23 Gold Membership Card and a photo ID.

Tickets are complimentary only for D23 Gold Members themselves.

Tickets will be available Thursday, December 1st, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) on D23’s website

Continue celebrating the season during D23’s Light Up the Season taking place later that day! To learn more about this fan-favorite event, click here