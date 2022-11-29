Stay Warm Out There With Love Your Melon Disney Beanies for the Family

With cool weather on the horizon (and already here in some cases), now’s a great time to shop for adorable Disney pom beanies from Love Your Melon. Five new colors/styles have popped up on shopDisney and make great treats for you or gifts for those you love.

What’s Happening:

Is your wardrobe winter ready? If not you can prepare for the season with shopDisney and Love Your Melon!

Love Your Melon’s stretchy knit beanies will keep you warm, while their detachable poms add a pop of fun and their Disney inspired patches help you represent your favorite characters.

The latest assortment to arrive on shopDisney features adult and kids styles themed to: Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty ) Buzz Lightyear ( Lightyear ) Mulan and Snow White Pixar Holiday Tiana

Additionally, each Love Your Melon purchase helps support a good cause as a portion of sales goes to non-profit organizations helping to fight pediatric cancer.

The new Love Your Melon beanies are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $44.99 (kids) to $54.99 (adults). One size fits all.

Free Shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Cyber Monday Extended:

shopDisney has extended their Cyber Monday sale through Tuesday, November 29th. Tiered savings up to 30% and free shipping over $75 means you can give even more this holiday season! Use the code CYBER at checkout.

