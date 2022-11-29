RSVLTS Rounds Up Guardians of the Galaxy for Limited Edition LACC Exclusive

Soo, this weekend is Los Angeles Comic-Con and RSVLTS is bringing their signature shirts to the showfloor, but they’re also delivering a new exclusive. It’s the Guardians of the Galaxy’s time to shine on an all new button down that will only be available at LACC!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time for another convention exclusive shirt from RSVLTS and the fashion brand is focusing their attention on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Fans attending Los Angeles Comic-Con (LACC)

The exclusive shirt will be available each day of the convention or while supplies last. And as always, the style is a traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and comes in sizes XS-4XL for adults.

LACC takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 2-4, 2022. RSVLTS will be onsite all weekend long at booth #1010 with a variety of awesome shirts from some of the most popular fandoms.

Galactic Misfits

Catch Star-Lord, (baby) Groot, Gamora, Rocket and Drax in action on this full panel button down. Battle reds, greens, oranges, blues and black put the Guardians (and you) in the middle of an epic fight.

Galactic Misfits – RSVLTS (Adult)

More Guardians of the Galaxy:

Can’t make it to LACC? You might not be able to get the cool exclusive, but RSVLTS is launching a Guardians of the Galaxy collection today

Did You Know?: