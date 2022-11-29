What We Learned from Disney’s 2022 Annual Report

Disney has just released their Annual Report and we learned a few interesting tidbits about the state of The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- On October 2nd, 2021, Disney had about 190,000 employees. A year later on October 1st, 2022 that number had gone up to 220,000.
- Disney's effective tax rate for the fiscal year was 32.8%
- According to the Annual Report, Disney owns 3 more acres in Anaheim than they did last year as a potential expansion could be coming to the Disneyland Resort in the next decade.
- Annual Report on the recently purchased Disney Cruise Line ship: "In November 2022, the Company purchased a partially completed ship for an amount that is not material. Disney Cruise Line will incur the cost to complete construction with total costs anticipated to be less than our recent fleet.”
- Before that, the Disney Treasure ship is expected to be delivered to Disney during the 2025 fiscal year.
- Disney’s second island destination will be located on the island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. The report stated that Lighthouse Point is 550 acres.
- In this year's Annual Report, Disney Studios plans on releasing 50 titles (including movies and series). Last year, they expected to release 40.