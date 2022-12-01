Sleeping Beauty Castle Gets Decorated for the Holidays in New Disney Parks TikTok

The holiday season in in full swing and Disneyland is decked out for the occasion. Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park has received its holiday makeover and the Disney Parks TikTok account has shared a video of the magic coming to life.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account has shared a new video of Sleeping Beauty Castle being decked out for the holiday season.

The video’s caption calls for some praise for the Wintertime Enchantment cast, which is responsible for decorating the castle.

Check out the holiday enhancements on Sleeping Beauty Castle in the video below:

