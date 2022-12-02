Revisit the World of “Willow” With Classic Poster and Apparel

Fans of Lucasfilm’s fantasy epic Willow have been invited to return to the mythical world as part of a new series on Disney+. Now in celebration of the original movie several brands have launched legacy apparel collections honoring the beloved story.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

It’s been 34 years since audiences adventured with Willow Ufgood and fortunately he’s back with a lot more story to tell

But as we look to the future of the franchise, retailers are honoring the classic film with new apparel and artwork that longtime fans will love.

Trends has a One Sheet Poster featuring the cast and depicting scenes from the film, while Heroes and Villains showcase shirts and pullovers in a variety of colors and designs.

Prices range from $20.99-$68.00 and can be purchased online.

Fill your closet with colorful shirts and exciting patterns that feature Willow in action. The current selection features 11 designs to suit your personal style, but don’t worry, more options are coming soon.

This past summer at the D23 Expo 2022 Willow was one of the featured collections. This assortment contains a replica wand, pin, action figures, and t-shirts.