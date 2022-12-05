Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

The popcorn bucket that can be taken to Nottingham, to Brittingham, to Buckingham or any hammy hamlet by the sea has departed the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and is now available for purchase (while supplies last) at Disney Springs’ Exposition Park.

The specialty popcorn bucket first made its appearance at the Magic Kingdom early last month,

The bucket celebrates the classic attraction, Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, based on The Wind in the Willows segment of the early Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. The ride has been a favorite among fans until Mr. Toad's Wild Ride closed at the Magic Kingdom on September 7th, 1998 and was replaced the following year by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The popcorn bucket features Mr. Toad himself in one of his precious motor cars, which looks pretty spot on to the attraction ride vehicles on both coasts.

