The popcorn bucket that can be taken to Nottingham, to Brittingham, to Buckingham or any hammy hamlet by the sea has departed the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and is now available for purchase (while supplies last) at Disney Springs’ Exposition Park.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Springs Instagram has revealed that the Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket that was previously exclusive to the Magic Kingdom for a limited time, will be available starting today in Disney Springs’ Exposition Park while supplies last.
- The specialty popcorn bucket first made its appearance at the Magic Kingdom early last month, where the item was available only through mobile order and could be picked up in Fantasyland’s Storybook Circus area. The Disney Springs Instagram has only revealed that the bucket will be available in their Exposition Park area, but didn’t specify any use of the mobile order system, leaving guests to assume that they will be available just by simply approaching the popcorn cart for purchase.
- The bucket celebrates the classic attraction, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, based on The Wind in the Willows segment of the early Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. The ride has been a favorite among fan until Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride closed at the Magic Kingdom on September 7th, 1998 and was replaced the following year by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Even though the ride no longer exists (though it is still operating at Disneyland in California), it is still fondly remembered by many fans and enthusiasts, and the bucket even celebrates the nostalgia with a strap featuring Mr. Toad and the World’s Most Magical Celebration 50th logo.
- The popcorn bucket features Mr. Toad himself in one of his precious motor cars, which looks pretty spot on to the attraction ride vehicles on both coasts.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning