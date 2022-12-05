SeaWorld Orlando Announces Special Offers and Discounts As Part of Annual Holiday Sales

Just in time for last-minute holiday gifts, SeaWorld Orlando is launching its annual Holiday Sale on park tickets and Annual Passes.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to enjoy special offers and discounts as part of their annual holiday sale.
- Guests can save more than $20 on SeaWorld Orlando Annual Passes during the Holiday Sale, with passes starting at $159, or $13.25month + tax for Florida residents with no down payment.
- SeaWorld Pass Members can enjoy a variety of benefits like free parking, in-park discounts, free tickets for friends, monthly rewards and more.
- Pass Members will also be among the first to hang loose on “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens to the public in Spring 2023.
- Annual Pass Members will also have many opportunities to attend vibrant events throughout the year at SeaWorld Orlando, including the award-winning Christmas Celebration, the delicious Seven Seas Food Festival and the theme park’s popular Craft Beer Festival without having to make a reservation!
- For guests looking to visit for a single-day or just a few days, the SeaWorld Orlando Holiday Sale has savings on tickets up to 40% off the regular prices. A single-day ticket is available for as low as $87.99+ tax and fees, a savings of up to $45off the gate price. A two-park ticket for Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando is available for as low as $116.99 + tax and fees.
- Guests can take advantage of SeaWorld Orlando’s Holiday Sale from December 5-25.