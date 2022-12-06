Knott’s Berry Farm To Ring In The New Year With Special Celebration

The enchanting Knott’s New Year’s Eve celebration gives guests front row seats to the final event of the year as the park rings in 2023 with a park wide-party unlike any other and everyone is invited to celebrate at Knott’s Berry Farm!
What’s Happening:
- The countdown to the New Year is on at Knott’s Merry Farm with special fireworks, live entertainment, and special extended hours for a special one-night event.
- Guests have a chance to say goodbye to the final moments of 2022 at Knott’s as the park celebrates with memorable festivities including Merry Farm seasonal performances throughout the day on December 31st.
- The New Year’s celebration features entertaining activities for the whole family including a family-friendly comedian, live bands, swing dancing and more. Guests are invited to count down the final moments of 2022 with festive music, party hats and noisemakers making this night extra special. The spectacular firework celebration sets the skies above Knott’s ablaze at the stroke of midnight as colorful fireworks light the start of the New Year. The nighttime extravaganza offers a stress-free night perfect for family and friends to come together and create new memories by starting a new tradition by celebrating the New Year ’s Eve at Knott’s.
- This year’s line-up of can’t miss entertainment:
- Midnight Fireworks Spectacular, guests can ring in the New Year with a bang as the park’s skies wonderfully light up for an aerial fireworks display that will leave the young and young at heart in awe.
- Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies, four country boys from deep in the hills of Anaheim will have the crowd’s toes tappin’, hands clappin’ and guts bustin’. The best darn-tootin' entertainment this side of the Santa Ana freeway. The comical and musical number can be seen at the Wagon Camp Theatre.
- A Top 40 DJ brings the party to the farm for a special New Year’s celebration, with high energy music and dancing taking place at the Calico Mine Stage.
- Next to the Calico Mine Stage, the PEANUTS characters will be posing for pictures with guests to celebrate the New Year in their favorite party outfits.
- Surf on by Boardwalk BBQ where you can catch PianoMania Dueling Pianos. These two talented musicians go head-to-head in a musical battle you won't want to miss.
- The Calico Mine Stage will blast unforgettable pop and rock music courtesy of the band Mic Dangerously and the Royal We. It’ll have guests dancing in the aisles.
- Family-friendly comedian Chipper Lowell brings his hilarious comedy, magic and audience participation to the Bird Cage Theatre.
- Jitterbug Pop Swing Band, Dance Instructors, and the Jitterbug Jumpers are on hand to play the slickest standards ever. Swing, sway and jump with the hippest cats in town. The Jitterbug Pop Swing Band provides the tunes and you’re invited to dance the night away in the legendary Boardwalk Ballroom. Dance instruction classes included!
- A New Year’s Eve celebration is not complete without a delicious meal. Spur’s Restaurant is serving up a special New Year’s Eve Buffet from 5:30 pm-10 pm. Walk-up only.
- This New Year’s Eve offers an exciting day on the Farm with Knott's Merry Farm’s festive lineup of entertainment, delectable foods and holiday shopping! A few of this year’s seasonal highlights include:
- Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas – this exciting show filled with whimsy and spectacular ice skating, Join Snoopy and his friends along with the Knott’s Ice Skating Ensemble for a retelling of the classic poem ‘A Visit From St. Nicholas”.
- When the sun sets on the farm, the buildings and paths in Ghost Town twinkle brightly to the beat of a holiday favorite as snow gently falls on all guests. Park guests can enjoy more of the nightly snow and glow experience in most of Ghost Town, from School House Road to the Saloon and down to the Assay Office.
- The holiday season celebration continues at Camp Snoopy with Best Wishes at the Camp Snoopy Theatre. When Lucy Van Pelt comes to realize the true meaning of Christmas, she enlists the aid of Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus and Snoopy to help spread the word that it is indeed better to give than to receive in this heart warming musical tale.
- In the intimate setting of Ghost Town's historic Bird Cage Theatre, catch A Christmas Carol and The Gift of the Magi, 1885.
- Savor the ultimate comfort foods with Knott’s world-famous holiday treats. Santa’s Christmas Cabin serves up holiday delights like Santa’s homemade cookies and more. Guests can also enjoy the legendary cooking at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.
- Relax and unwind in Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village, as Ghost Town transforms into a shopping wonderland filled with dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts.