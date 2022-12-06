MeUndies Introduces New “Toy Story” Basics Collection

Hey Howdy Hey, MeUndies has introduced some of the most comfy, sustainable Toy Story fashion basics around with the new MeUndies X Disney Pixar Toy Story Collection, available now!
What’s Happening:
- MeUndies has introduced a new limited edition Toy Story collection, featuring sustainable undies, loungewear, socks, and more!
- The collection features two new prints featuring favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story franchise, including Woody, Jessie, and more, as well as a print featuring the loveable Little Green Men on the lookout for the Claw.
- You can even find accessories for your favorite canine, with MeUndies dog hoodies and Buddybands featuring the Toy Story designs.
- The collection makes its debut just in time for the holidays, making the MeUndies x Disney Pixar Toy Story collection a great gift for Pixar, Toy Story, 90’s kids, or Disney Fans everywhere.
- MeUndies allows everyone to feel good and do anything with basics that are designed for comfort, energized by creativity, and made for self-expression. They source the softest, most comfortable, breathable, and ethically sourced fabrics around.
- This isn’t the first time MeUndies has teamed up with a Disney brand, previous collaborations with Lucasfilm and The Mandalorian introduced the world to a collection of comfy basics featuring The Child/Grogu that debuted back in 2020. They also released more Star Wars items that were part of Star Wars day on May 4th, earlier this year.