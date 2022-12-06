MeUndies Introduces New “Toy Story” Basics Collection

Hey Howdy Hey, MeUndies has introduced some of the most comfy, sustainable Toy Story fashion basics around with the new MeUndies X Disney Pixar Toy Story Collection, available now!

What’s Happening:

MeUndies Toy Story collection, featuring sustainable undies, loungewear, socks, and more!

The collection features two new prints featuring favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story franchise, including Woody, Jessie, and more, as well as a print featuring the loveable Little Green Men on the lookout for the Claw.

You can even find accessories for your favorite canine, with MeUndies dog hoodies and Buddybands featuring the Toy Story designs.

The collection makes its debut just in time for the holidays, making the MeUndies x Disney Pixar Toy Story collection a great gift for Pixar, Toy Story, 90’s kids, or Disney Fans everywhere.

MeUndies allows everyone to feel good and do anything with basics that are designed for comfort, energized by creativity, and made for self-expression. They source the softest, most comfortable, breathable, and ethically sourced fabrics around.