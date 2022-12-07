LEGOLAND California Brought Holiday Cheer to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego

Music, laughter, and the sound of LEGO bricks connecting filled the air as LEGOLAND California Resort brought its Holidays at LEGOLAND right to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego today.

What’s Happening:

Before the festivities began, the family theme park donated $50,000 to help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California continue their efforts to provide critical support to families with children being treated for life-threatening conditions.

Families joined in the fun as they were treated to special entertainment and activities from the park’s winter celebration which included the park’s brass band, carolers, LEGO costume characters, a chance to build with the Resort’s Master Model Builders, holiday gifts and a special surprise visit from Mrs. Claus and her elves.

Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort is underway and runs through January 8th, 2023. Guests can enjoy sparkling lights, festive treats and new holiday entertainment! Kids and families can prance their way to Merry Mistletown for some frosty fun and musical mayhem in the show, The Very Merry Mix-Up!

Plus, families can ring in 2023 with the LEGOLAND Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party on December 31st!

All holiday activities are included with regular park admission on select dates.

What They’re Saying:

Kurt Stocks, President of LEGOLAND California Resort said: “LEGOLAND California Resort has had the pleasure of working with Ronald McDonald House Charities for more than 10 years and we truly appreciate and value how committed they are to keeping families together while they receive the critical medical support they need. Our own charity, Merlin’s Magic Wand, partners often with Ronald McDonald House Charities supplying tickets and bringing special events to the children. Today, we’re honored to present Ronald McDonald House Charities with $50,000 to continue their mission.”

Chuck Day, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego said: "The longtime support of LEGOLAND California Resort, as well as the ongoing support of our founding mission partner McDonald's, has brought ample opportunities for both fun and a sense of normalcy for the families at the San Diego Ronald McDonald House. These partnerships make a great impact in allowing us to welcome a growing number of families that require our services."

Fatima Djelmane-Rodriguez, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California said: "The support we receive from community partners like LEGOLAND enables us to keep families close when they need us most—when their child is impacted by a medical crisis. We are so grateful for LEGOLAND California's contribution to further our mission in providing comfort and care for families in need this holiday season and year-round."