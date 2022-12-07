Photos: Holiday Decorations and Gingerbread Displays at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House

The holidays have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, where the Jambo House is decked out in fabulous holiday style, including a new gingerbread display.

The Jambo House tree is absolutely massive, towering right up to the roof of the building.

A smaller, but equally well-decorated tree can be found just outside Zawadi Marketplace, Jambo House’s store.

Last year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge began a new holiday tradition with their very own “Ginger-affe” gingerbread giraffe. This year, Ginger is accompanied by Debra the Zebra!

Information on the creation of the gingerbread displays created by Pastry Chef Lexy Ross is given.

Guests of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge can create their own holiday ornament made with real ostrich eggs. Check out Luke's experience.

