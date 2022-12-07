Shanghai Disneyland Reopening Once Again on December 8th

Shanghai Disneyland has closed and reopened more times than we can count this year, and now, after closing on November 29th, the park will once again reopen tomorrow, December 8th.

What’s Happening:

After reopening on November 25th, Shanghai Disneyland closed once again four days later

The park was closed as part of a pandemic prevention and control measure as cases of illness are on the rise in the region.

Shanghai Disneyland will once again resume operations on December 8th, 2022, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the reopening day, marking Shanghai Disney Resort's return to full operations.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels – Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel – will continue to operate, as they did not close during the park’s closure.

For ticket information, please refer to the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the resort’s Reservation Center, or contact the resort’s official travel trade partners.

Shanghai Disney Resort continues its enhanced health and safety measures, in accordance with the latest government regulations and guidance.

Select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be available or may operate at reduced capacity. Please refer to the official app for the latest operational information.

For more details on reopening and refunds, visit ShanghaiDisneyResort.com