Photos: Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

The new Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket is now available at the Magic Kingdom, with two days of sales exclusively via Mobile Order.

What’s Happening:

The colorful Mickey Balloon Premium Bucket, with a 50th anniversary strap and the Magic Kingdom logo, is now available at the Walt Disney World

Before landing at all Magic Kingdom popcorn carts on Wednesday, December 14th, this bucket can be found exclusively on Mobile Order today and tomorrow, December 13th.

Guests can pick up their popcorn bucket from Tomorrowland Terrace.

If you want to get your Mickey Balloon personalized, then you can do so for an additional fee at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square.

More Walt Disney World News: