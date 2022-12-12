Space Mountain Notifies Guests of Updated Loose Article Policy at the Magic Kingdom

Signs have popped up in and around Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom notifying guests of an updated loose article policy. The question is, how does this new policy affect your ride into space?

The first notification of the new policy guests see are these signs just outside the entrance to the queue. It states that hand-held or loose articles, including cell phones and cameras, are not permitted while riding. Those items must be secured on the person, in the vehicle storage pouch or left with a non-rider.

We rode Space Mountain to see if there was any noticeable enforcement of this rule, and we didn’t notice any. Now that’s not to say that it isn’t being enforced, but the signage could just be another way to try and curb the issue.

