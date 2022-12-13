More Details on Anaheim Ducks Day 2023, Expanding to Downtown Disney for the First Time

The Disneyland Resort has revealed some more details about the previously announced return of Anaheim Ducks Day, taking place on January 12th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Anaheim Ducks Day is returning to Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

The event will take over Hollywood Land with special hockey activities, photo opportunities, themed merchandise, specialty food & beverage offerings and memorable experiences that will have you achieving all your “goals” for 2023.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s events and things not to miss:

Anaheim Ducks Cavalcade – Performance Corridor: 1:30 p.m.

Pick a spot along the performance corridor from Paradise Gardens to Hollywood Land to see some favorite Anaheim Ducks players in a cavalcade.

Fan Zone – Hyperion Courtyard: Park Opening – 6:00 p.m.

Test your hockey skills with themed activities, take part in interactive photo opportunities and more.

Meet & Greet with Anaheim Ducks Players – Hollywood Backlot Stage: 2:15 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

Bring your camera-ready smiles and see some favorite hockey stars on the Hollywood Backlot Stage.

Wristbands for your choice of one (1) meet-and-greet experience per guest will be distributed at park opening in the Hollywood Backlot area near the Stage 12 patio adjacent to the Hollywood Backlot Stage. Please enter the wristband distribution queue, available at park opening, as you enter Hollywood Land. Wristbands are extremely limited per experience and available while supplies last.

No autographs will be given; please do not bring any items to be signed.

Event Merchandise – Exterior of Super Store featuring Avengers Campus: Park Opening to 6:00 p.m.

Outside the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus, gear up with special Anaheim Ducks Day merchandise, including apparel (tee and spirit jersey), headwear (baseball cap and beanie), a commemorative puck, limited-edition pin and more.

Merchandise is limited and available while supplies last. Purchase limits apply. No discounts allowed.

Animation Academy:

Throughout the day, learn how to draw some favorite Disney “ducks” with the Animation Academy artists. When you’re done, keep your art as a souvenir!

Check the Disneyland app for operating hours and show times.

Specialty Treats:

Don’t miss out on a limited selection of sweet treats inspired by the Anaheim Ducks. Find a hockey puck-themed brownie at Studio Catering Co. and Schmoozies; an orange crème puck at Trolley Treats and Marceline’s Confectionery, or visit the Hollywood Land outdoor vending cart where you’ll find orange-flavored cotton candy.

Downtown Disney:

Take part in special fan experiences January 12th and 13th from noon to 6:00 p.m., in the Downtown Disney District, nearest to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and between Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Tortilla Jo’s, including immersive photo opportunities, appearances by a very special mascot, and surprise and delight moments all hosted by one of the DJs from the Anaheim Ducks!

While Anaheim Ducks Day experiences are available at Disney California Adventure only on January 12th, Anaheim Ducks Day experiences will be available at Downtown Disney on both January 12th and 13th, 2023.