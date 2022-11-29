Anaheim Ducks Day Returns to Disney California Adventure on January 12th, 2023

Disneyland has announced that Anaheim Ducks Day will return to Disney California Adventure on January 12th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • In a tweet today, the Disneyland Resort announced the return of Anaheim Ducks Day to Disney California Adventure for the first time since 2020.
  • The event will take place on January 12th, 2023.
  • More details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

  • Anaheim Ducks Day in 2020 featured a special exhibit in Hollywood Land, a cavalcade through the park, special merchandise and more. Take a look at our report from that event.

