Celebrate 70 Years of Walt Disney Imagineering With New Video From Producers of “The Imagineering Story”

Walt Disney Imagineering is celebrating its 70th anniversary and has shared a new video from the producers behind the popular Disney+ series, The Imagineering Story, to mark the occasion.

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video celebrating 70 years of imagination and the influence from Walt Disney himself marking the milestone anniversary of the division behind the Disney Parks and their experiences.

For seventy years, Imagineers have blended imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences that bring people together from all over the world.

The video was produced by Iwerks & Co, the studio behind The Imagineering Story on Disney+, and it captures meaningful moments and milestones from the last seven decades – and invites you to watch … and listen closely … as we share a glimpse of Walt Disney Imagineering’s legacy.

Speaking of "listen," though the video never says who's speaking, fans are sure to notice the voices of Imagineers, Bob Weis, Tom Fitzgerald, Joe Rhode, Marty Sklar, and many more, including Walt Disney himself.

The video also serves as a huge thank you to all Imagineers, past and present, for your contributions to this incredible legacy. As Walt would say, “we’re just getting started!”

It was March of 1952 when plans were first revealed for a 16-acre family park to be built adjacent to The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, but Walt soon realized his ideas were too grand for this small site. He began to assemble a team to help him plan, design and build his dream — which he decided to call Disneyland .

Walt Disney Imagineering is the creative force behind the memorable Disney experiences that connect and inspire across generations and borders. And we are proud our experiences continue to set the bar in an industry Walt’s “Imagineers” pioneered.

Walt Disney Imagineering embodies a world-class design firm, premier development company, extraordinary storytelling studio, and cutting-edge innovation lab — all rolled into one. Home to an overwhelming breadth of expert talent from around the globe, Imagineers partner closely with colleagues from across The Walt Disney Company to bring the most awe-inspiring new worlds and cherished characters to life.

Walt Disney Imagineering has always led with a brave little spark, and together, we share a spirit of optimism. Every day, we are proudly building upon our extraordinary legacy of experiential storytelling and pioneering innovation Imagineers around the world celebrated this milestone during internal celebration events in California, Florida, Paris, Germany, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Barbara Bouza, President, Walt Disney Imagineering: “Proudly building upon our extraordinary legacy, Imagineers are shaping a future that inspires humanity. As one global team of innovative creators and storytellers, we immerse our guests in experiences that make memories of a lifetime.”

