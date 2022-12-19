Celebrate Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas with Limited Time Offerings at Walt Disney World

For a limited time, fans of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas can find a few special festive finds throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Returning for a third year in a row, the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas photo wall at Disney Springs

If you want a showstopper for your social feed, snap a pic and don’t forget to tag your photos with #DisneySprings and #25DaysofChristmas to make your social feed merry & bright!

If you’re staying at one of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, be sure to keep an eye out for the 25 Days of Christmas cornhole boards. Everyone knows the holidays are never complete without some fun and games. So stop by and play a few rounds with your family and friends!

Sweet and salty 25 Days of Christmas limited-time popcorn is available at select popcorn carts in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you’ve picked up some last-minute gifts, Walt Disney World hotels are offering gift wrapping where you might be able to deck them out in some Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas wrapping paper, while supplies last.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas of course runs through Christmas Day. Check out the schedule

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by