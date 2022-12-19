Set Off For Adventure with the “Frozen 2” Lionel Train Set from shopDisney

I may not be a kid anymore, but I can still picture my Dad’s Lionel trains chugging along a giant track that partially wrapped around the Christmas Tree. While my family didn’t have any Disney train cars to display, today’s train enthusiasts can bring the wonder of Frozen to their home with a charming set that just arrived on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

Disney and model train brand Lionel have teamed up once again to bring fans an exciting train set, this time themed to Frozen 2!

Train lovers and hobby collectors can enjoy building, running and displaying the Frozen 2 train that might not take them to Arendelle, but will definitely take them on an adventure.

train that might not take them to Arendelle, but will definitely take them on an adventure. In addition to the included remote control, fans can use Lionel Voice Control (LVC) via Bluetooth and Lionel LionChief App app to operate the locomotive by speaking commands into their phone.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf are featured on this five car, O-Gauge set that’s designed for fans 14 and older.

The Frozen 2 Lionel train is available now on shopDisney and sells for $449.99. A link to the set can be found below.

Frozen 2 LionChief Train Set by Lionel – $449.99

Train set includes: Locomotive, tender, boxcar, chasing gondola, Illuminated caboose

Eight O36 Curved FasTrack sections

Two 10'' Straight FasTrack sections

One FasTrack Terminal section

One Plug-Expand-Play Power Lock-on section

Wall-pack Power Supply

LionChief Remote for Locomotive

Electric locomotive controlled by included LionChief remote or Bluetooth LionChief app

On/Off switch for smoke and sound

Ages 14+

Batteries not included

Track: 40'' x 60'' oval (when assembled)

