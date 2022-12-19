Marvel Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details on the New Black Panther Suit in New Video

Marvel has shared a new video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the new Black Panther suit seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- The video features insight from Marvel Studios’ head of visual development Ryan Meinerding.
- Meinerding discusses some of the design details in Shuri’s new Black Panther suit from the recent film, including the blending of silver elements from T’Challa’s suit with gold elements from Killmonger’s suit, symbolizing the exact Panther she needed to become.
- He also mentions that the visual team on the film created between 50 and 60 designs for the suit before settling on one, and the vide even shows off some of the other designs considered.
- You can check out the new video below:
