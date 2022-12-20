Celebrate Christmas on Pandora with New “Avatar: The Way of Water” Spin on a Classic Carol

Christmas on Pandora must be very different. That is evident in the new video released by the Avatar YouTube channel, “12 Days of Christmas a Pandoran Christmas Carol.”

Just in time for Avatar: The Way of Water and for Christmas, the new video puts a Pandoran twist on a classic Christmas carol.

and for Christmas, the new video puts a Pandoran twist on a classic Christmas carol. The song runs through gifts from various characters from the new film.

Christmas is likely a lot more dangerous when you receive “a banshee in a Hometree” rather than a partridge in a pear tree.

Check out all the other Pandoran gifts in the video below:

