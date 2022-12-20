Celebrate the Season with Holiday Infinity Comics on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited has several ways for fans to celebrate the holiday season, including a slate of festive new Infinity Comics. Marvel shared a look at these new Infinity Comics.

A new holiday-themed Infinity Comic is available now and three more are on the way on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #25 (Available now)

A holiday special from the weekly anthology series starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This time, She-Hulk takes the spotlight as the gamma-irradiated hero attempts to fly home for the holidays! But seasonal delays may see Jen Walters hulking out at the airport.

Spider-Verse Unlimited Infinity Comic #30 (December 24)

A Miles Morales holiday one-shot! It’s Christmas Eve, also known as Nochebuena among many Spanish-speaking communities. Miles is trying his best to fight a crime wave and get to his mother’s Nochebuena fundraiser on time. How can Miles Morales: Spider-Man save the day without disappointing the people he loves most?

T.E.S.T. Kitchen Holiday Special Infinity Comic #1 (December 24)

The Season One finale to Marvel’s culinary crossover series! Tony Stark gives Chef Anna Ameyama the perfect gift, but one that will spark questions about her future. Featuring a recipe for a delicious and easy to make treat for any holiday celebration! (Hint: it features chocolate!)

Spider-Verse Unlimited Infinity Comic #31 (December 31)

Gear up for 2023 with this sneak peek at upcoming stories from the world of Marvel Comics! Dropping the day before New Year’s, issue #31 of the SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC anthology will star Madame Web, AKA Julia Carpenter, as she gets a precognitive vision at a holiday party. When she takes a turn with an unexpected dance partner, what will Julia make of the New Year’s visions that result?

