Toy Story Hotel Decorated for Its First Holiday Season at Tokyo Disney Resort

The Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort is celebrating its first holiday season since opening in April of this year. Disney has shared a few images showcasing the decorations of Tokyo Disney Resort’s newest hotel.

The 595 room, 11 story, Toy Story Hotel is the first moderate-class resort at the Tokyo Disney Resort, and the 5th Disney Resort at the property.

Disney has shared some pictures of the hotel’s holiday decor, some of which will look familiar to fans of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Decked out in playful wreaths, large ornaments, and more, these are some of the pieces the toys have put together with goods from Andy's house!

From a wooden Christmas tree filled with caricatures of the Toy Story characters, to a wreath with Hamm as a Christmas cookie, the decorations are cute and appropriately over-the-top.

Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios collaborated on the design to make guests feel as if they are shrunk to toy-size and are welcomed as “honorary toys.” As the story goes, Andy has assembled this toy hotel so that his toys have a place to stay and play while he is away at Cowboy Camp.

Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel joins the three deluxe resorts – Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Resort and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta – and value resort Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel to become the fifth official hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort.

