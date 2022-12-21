David Danipour Shares New Design for “Avatar Flight of Passage” Shirt

Sivako was meant to be the memorable soundbite from Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Instead though, it was actor David Danipour’s “and uh… fly” that caught on among Disney fans. Now, the actor has revealed a new t-shirt design that perfectly captures that moment.

Danipour plays a tech in the pre-show for Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora: The World of Avatar.

The actor shared a new shirt design based on his popular and awkward line in the pre-show.

Made a T Shirt for certain fans of a certain attraction. iykyk :) Let me know what you think. https://t.co/bmeLl4v25t pic.twitter.com/ScddikM4N7 — David Danipour (@ADownpour) December 20, 2022

The shirt is now available in Danipour’s TeePublic shop

The release of the new design is perfect for your next trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Avatar: The Way of Water.

More on Avatar: The Way of Water:

With Avatar: The Way of Water , the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Check out Alex's review