First On-Board Look at the Walt Disney World Railroad, Including New Views of TRON Lightcycle / Run

Following this morning’s announcement of the imminent return of the Walt Disney World Railroad to the Magic Kingdom, Disney has shared a TikTok giving us our first on-board look at the returning attraction.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

Cast Members have been able to board the WDW Railroad today to preview the attraction before it opens to all guests. With that, we have a new Disney Parks TikTok showing off some of the sights you’ll see on your travels.

In the video, you can hear the all-new narration provided by a humble conductor, described as an “unofficial mayor of sorts.”

In addition to familiar sights such as the Rivers of America and the Fantasyland Train Station, we also get our first look at the train passing through TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland, as a perfectly timed lightcycle zooms past.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 3rd, 2018 due to construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland.

With TRON Lightcycle / Run set to open in the spring, and with construction starting to wrap up, the tracks are finally clear for the Railroad to proceed.

Disney began testing out the train on the new segments of track added to the WDW Railroad late last year.

Cast Members have been training for the reopening of the WDW Railroad since July.