Celebrate the Season with a New Kitchen Fire Yule Log Inspired by FX’s “The Bear”

It’s supposed to be the weather outside that’s frightful, but this time the fire is also fitting that bill. Fans of FX's The Bear can celebrate the holiday season with a new kitchen fire yule log inspired by the new series.

Nothing says “Christmas” like a grease fire in the kitchen.

This new yule log inspired by FX’s The Bear features Carmy looking at a chaotic fire in the kitchen while holiday music plays over it.

features Carmy looking at a chaotic fire in the kitchen while holiday music plays over it. Wath the new The Bear yule log below:

About The Bear: