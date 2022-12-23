Celebrate the Season with a New Kitchen Fire Yule Log Inspired by FX’s “The Bear”

It’s supposed to be the weather outside that’s frightful, but this time the fire is also fitting that bill. Fans of FX's The Bear can celebrate the holiday season with a new kitchen fire yule log inspired by the new series.
- Nothing says “Christmas” like a grease fire in the kitchen.
- This new yule log inspired by FX’s The Bear features Carmy looking at a chaotic fire in the kitchen while holiday music plays over it.
- Wath the new The Bear yule log below:
About The Bear:
- The Bear features Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) starring along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.
- The show is being executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer.
- All episodes of The Bear are available to stream now, only on Hulu.