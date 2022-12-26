Photos: Construction Continues on Carousel Coffee and The Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk

Construction is chugging along at Disney’s BoardWalk, as the Resort prepares for the opening of two new dining establishments.
What’s Happening:
- First is the recently announced Carousel Coffee, which is replacing Dundry’s Sundries near the lobby area of the hotel.
- This new location will be guests’ new go-to spot for their favorite coffee beverages, tea options, and some mouthwatering pastries to indulge in. This location will feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee in its yummy sips.
- The full menu for Carousel Coffee has been posted on DisneyWorld.com, but here are some highlights:
- Specialty iced and frozen coffees with flavors to suit the season
- Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – Fresh-squeezed lemon juice blended with pomegranate green tea and just a touch of agave
- Crunchy Raspberry Danish – Crispy sugar dough layers, hibiscus fondant and raspberry
- – Moist butter cake topped with cinnamon crumbs
- Outside on the BoardWalk, construction continues on The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery.
- The interior of the former ESPN Club has been completely gutted to make way for The Cake Bake Shop.
- Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.
- Both Carousel Coffee and The Cake Bake Shop will open in 2023.
