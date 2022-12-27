Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Looks Back at 2022 and Ahead to 2023

Jeff Vahle, President of the Walt Disney World Resort, has shared a video on his official Instagram taking a look back at 2022 at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Vahle stands outside Disney’s Contemporary Resort as he prepares to ring in 2023 by looking back on 2022.
- He notes how the Resort reopened many restaurants and brought back a slew of seasonal events, including both the Halloween and Christmas parties at the Magic Kingdom.
- Also big in this year was the opening of new experiences, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
- 2022 also continued the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, which kicked off on October 1st, 2021. The World’s Most Magical Celebration continues through March 31st, 2023.
- Vahle then hands it over to Walt Disney World Cast Members to hear what they’re most excited for in 2023.
- Watch the video for yourself below:
More Walt Disney World News:
