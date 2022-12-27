Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Looks Back at 2022 and Ahead to 2023

Jeff Vahle, President of the Walt Disney World Resort, has shared a video on his official Instagram taking a look back at 2022 at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Vahle stands outside Disney’s Contemporary Resort as he prepares to ring in 2023 by looking back on 2022.

He notes how the Resort reopened many restaurants and brought back a slew of seasonal events, including both the Halloween and Christmas parties at the Magic Kingdom

Also big in this year was the opening of new experiences, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Star Wars

2022 also continued the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, which kicked off on October 1st, 2021. The World’s Most Magical Celebration continues through March 31st, 2023.

Vahle then hands it over to Walt Disney World Cast Members to hear what they’re most excited for in 2023.

Watch the video for yourself below:

