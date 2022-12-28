“Aladdin” On Broadway Celebrates 3000th Performance

Disney Theatrical President Thomas Schumacher has taken to social media to showcase the cast of Aladdin on Broadway celebrating their 3000th performance of the hugely popular show.

Thomas Schumacher, current president of Disney Theatrical Group, took to Facebook to showcase the cast of Aladdin on Broadway.

Schumacher captioned the photoset: "Here's to 3,000 shiny, shimmering and splendid performances on Broadway! Congratulations to the entire company of @aladdin on this milestone!"

Thomas Schumacher serves as President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, overseeing the development, creation and execution of Disney's Stage Entertainment worldwide. The division's credits include Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, On the Record, High School Musical, TARZAN, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shakespeare in Love, Freaky Friday and Frozen, among others.

Previously, he served as president of Walt Disney Feature Animation, where he oversaw some 21 animated features, including, Pocahontas, Mulan , Tarzan, Hercules and Lilo & Stitch, and worked closely with Pixar. He was also a key player in the development of what would become The Emperor’s New Groove.

The celebration photos feature much of the current cast of Aladdin on Broadway, including Michael Maliakel as the titular hero, Michael James Scott as Genie, and Shoba Narayan as Jasmine.