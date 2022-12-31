This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 2nd-6th:

Monday, January 2 – Get Your Glow Up Dr. Barbara Sturm (Founder and CEO of Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics) Keta Rush Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing With The Stars )

Tuesday, January 3 – 2023 is 2020-ME! Amy Chan (“Renew Breakup Bootcamp”) Beverly Smith Jeanine Patten-Coble (Breast cancer survivor) Dionne Warwick and son Damon Elliot

Wednesday, January 4 – What Kind of Parent Are You? Dr. Adolph Brown ( The Parent Test ) Connie Simpson (“Nanny Connie”) Antonia Gentry And Brianne Howey( Ginny & Georgia )

Thursday, January 5 Exclusive sit-down interview Terrell Owens

Friday, January 6 – Been There, Haven’t Done That! Extraordinary people making a big pivot to pursue their dreams: Army veteran who’s now a 40-year-old college athlete Father-daughter duo who left their jobs to start a Korean restaurant Rising TikTok star known for eating spicy foods, who went from being homeless to having nearly 20 million followers and his own hot sauce!



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.