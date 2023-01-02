Say Farewell to WDW 50 in Style with The Grand Finale Collection

2023 is here and that means it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. But before we reach the very end, shopDisney has one last Grand Finale Collection to present, and as you can imagine, they’re going out in style!
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration is coming to a close and that means, one final collection to commemorate the occasion.
- Announced at the end of December, this new series of Grand Finale fashions and accessories is Disney’s way of signing off on the 18-month celebration. Just like the end of a great day at Disney, this assortment features swirling colors and fireworks that instantly make us think of our favorite nighttime spectaculars.
- The collection spans:
- Spirit Jerseys
- Hoodies
- Mini Backpacks
- Tumblers
- Ear Headbands
- Plush
- Crocs (adult)
- The first of many selections are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$88.00. Check back soon for more Grand Finale Collection offerings.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Grand Finale
Mickey Mouse ''Grand Finale'' Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Medium 14''
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Loungefly Mini Backpack
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults
Drinkware
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Gold
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mug
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler by Corkcicle
WDW 50 Spirit Jerseys
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Women – Walt Disney World 50
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World 50
Mickey Mouse and Friends Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World 50
More WDW 50 Merchandise:
- Love what you see here? Don’t miss out on the other fabulous 50th anniversary celebration collections. This includes the original Celebration Collection, iconic Disney Castle Collection, retro-themed Vault Collection and the high-end Luxe Logo Collection.