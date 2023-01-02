Say Farewell to WDW 50 in Style with The Grand Finale Collection

2023 is here and that means it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. But before we reach the very end, shopDisney has one last Grand Finale Collection to present, and as you can imagine, they’re going out in style!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration is coming to a close and that means, one final collection to commemorate the occasion.

Announced at the end of December

The collection spans: Spirit Jerseys Hoodies Mini Backpacks Tumblers Ear Headbands Plush Crocs (adult)

The first of many selections are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Grand Finale

Mickey Mouse ''Grand Finale'' Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Medium 14''

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Loungefly Mini Backpack

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults

Drinkware

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Gold

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mug

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler by Corkcicle

WDW 50 Spirit Jerseys

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Women – Walt Disney World 50

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World 50

Mickey Mouse and Friends Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World 50

More WDW 50 Merchandise: