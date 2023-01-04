Kristoff and Sven Added To Tikes Peak at Blizzard Beach

Late last year, Blizzard Beach reopened at Walt Disney World and there were some noticeable additions to the Tike’s Peak area of the park, now featuring characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ phenomenon, Frozen. And, after the reopening, even more characters from the film have been added in recent weeks, Kristoff and Sven!

Tike’s Peak, an area dedicated to little visitors at Walt Disney World’s third water park. Now, characters have been added to the area from the Frozen franchise, including the short Frozen Fever. With the inclusion of the characters, youngsters can now experience the miniature slides and attractions, splashing around in front of Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle or playing with Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool.

Originally opened in 1995 at the Walt Disney World Resort, Blizzard Beach marked the third water park at the Florida destination. The park is home to numerous water attractions for the whole family, like family raft ride Teamboat Springs and lazy river, Cross Country Creek. Seen for literal miles however, high atop Mount Gushmore (which makes up the land the park sits on), is Summit Plummet, a thrilling freefall speed slide that was the tallest in the world when the park opened nearly 30 years ago.

Blizzard Beach reopened after a lengthy refurbishment in November of 2022, when we saw the addition of the Frozen characters. With the reopening of Blizzard Beach, Walt Disney World’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, has closed for refurbishment. It is unclear at this time if any special projects or character additions are underway at that water park at this time.