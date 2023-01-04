Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Stream on Disney+ Starting February 1

Disney+ rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the February 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home.

Winston Duke, one of the stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, appeared on Good Morning America today to discuss the film.

Additionally, in anticipation of the film’s upcoming streaming debut, Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, released “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast.”

Audiences are invited to listen and learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of six episodes.

The first episode is out now on the “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” feed, available on all major podcast platforms and at ProximityMedia.com

Five additional episodes will be available weekly beginning Jan. 18. You can preview the rest of the season with a brand-new trailer

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: