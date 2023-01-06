Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director Shares New Photos from Inside World of Frozen

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has shared a new look from within the construction site of World of Frozen, a brand-new land opening later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Moriarty is joined by Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director, Disney Parks International, as they take a walk through World of Frozen.
- Here’s what Moriarty had to say in his Instagram post:
“Sharing the excitement with me is Jill, as we picture ourselves walking into the Kingdom of Arendelle. I’d say this will be one of the many stunning photo spots at World of Frozen – it frames both the North Mountain and Arendelle Castle.”
- World of Frozen, which is expected to open in late 2023, will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.
- The land’s story takes place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.
- The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT, as well as the all-new Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster.
- This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in Late 2023.
