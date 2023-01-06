Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director Shares New Photos from Inside World of Frozen

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has shared a new look from within the construction site of World of Frozen, a brand-new land opening later this year.

What’s Happening:

“Sharing the excitement with me is Jill, as we picture ourselves walking into the Kingdom of Arendelle. I’d say this will be one of the many stunning photo spots at World of Frozen – it frames both the North Mountain and Arendelle Castle.”