New Poster Builds Excitement For Upcoming “The Owl House” Episode

We’re literal days away from the official premiere of the second installment of the third and final season of The Owl House, which is made up of three 45 minute long episodes/specials. The excitement is only growing, and fans are getting a taste of what to expect thanks to a new poster.

What’s Happening:

Fans of The Owl House are getting excited for the second of three episodes that make up the third and final season of the hit Disney Channel

are getting excited for the second of three episodes that make up the third and final season of the hit The poster, created by artist Andy Garner-Flexner, who also serves as Art Director for the show, is giving fans somewhat of an idea of what to expect when “For the Future” airs later this month on Disney Channel, debuting on Saturday, January 21st.

Those familiar with the events of the series will immediately notice that Luz, dressed in full Azura garb, is ready for battle alongside her mother, who followed Luz and her friends through the portal to the Demon Realm at the end of the first part of season three, “Thanks to Them.”

Also, calling back to the finale of season two, we again see The Collector taking up most of the poster with King alongside him, notably in a robe similar to that of The Collector.

When we last left the characters from The Owl House, they had followed Belos/Phillip through a portal he reopened in the Gravesfield cemetery to return to the Boiling Isles and the Demon Realm, where they were going to return to help save Eda, King, Raine, and everyone else they left behind at the end of season two.

they had followed Belos/Phillip through a portal he reopened in the Gravesfield cemetery to return to the Boiling Isles and the Demon Realm, where they were going to return to help save Eda, King, Raine, and everyone else they left behind at The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Starring in the series is Sarah-Nicole Robles ( Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick ( Just Shoot Me ) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( Gravity Falls ) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans ) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( Raven’s Home ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as Willow, Mae Whitman ( Good Girls ) as Amity and Cissy Jones (Little Big Awesome) as Lilith.

follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Starring in the series is Sarah-Nicole Robles ( as Luz, Wendie Malick ( ) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( ) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( ) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ( ) as Willow, Mae Whitman ( ) as Amity and Cissy Jones as Lilith. The third season of the series, comprising three 45 minute specials, was revealed just ahead of the debut of the second season. The second of those three specials, “For The Future,” will see Luz and her friends race against Belos to confront The Collector, hopefully saving the Boiling Isles. The episode is set to make its official debut on Disney Channel on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 PM.

You can catch up with the rest of the series thus far, now streaming on Disney+